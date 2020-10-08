Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

2021 A Critical Year For NZ’s Climate Change Future

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 10:24 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The Climate Change Commission’s first package of advice will be open for consultation from early next year.

The Climate Change Commission’s first package of advice will be open for consultation on or before February 1 next year and there will be a six-week consultation period.

It will outline what climate action could look like in Aotearoa. Their initial brief will include the first three emissions budgets covering the period until 2035. The commission will produce an emissions reduction plan to achieve those budgets.

Former deputy Reserve Bank governor and University of Canterbury vice-chancellor Rod Carr is chair of the Climate Change Commission. Dr Carr is an outstanding leader, accurate decision-maker and a brilliant bean-counter.

New Zealanders should consider some climate facts impacting Aotearoa:

• The United Kingdom’s emissions were 44 percent below 1990 levels in 2018 and the European Union’s 25 percent below 1990 levels in 2019. In comparison New Zealand's gross emissions have increased 23 percent since 1990.

• Kiwi coal-fired boilers are used for industrial processes and heating. It is estimated more than half of process heat in New Zealand is reportedly supplied using fossil fuels such as gas or coal which generated 8.3 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in 2016.

• Coal makes up just 11 percent of the fuel consumption used in process heat but generates 26 percent of the emissions.

• Replacing coal boilers with renewable energy alternatives will reduce emissions and ensure those businesses are prepared for the future.

• Transport accounts for about 20 percent of New Zealand’s domestic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and has been the fastest growing source of our emissions. In the last 30 years, GHG emissions from transport grew by about 71 percent and according to Statistics New Zealand, household transport emissions increased by 15 percent between 2011 and 2017.

• New Zealand is only one of three OECD countries without any vehicle fuel efficiency standards.

• Around three-quarters of the 173 million public transport journeys each year in New Zealand are made by bus. The Ministry of Transport estimates that New Zealand’s public transport bus fleet currently produces 155,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) a year.

• Some cities have developed plans to decarbonise their public transport fleets. There are about 2600 public transport buses operating in New Zealand, mostly in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

• Auckland has two electric buses and will soon have eight more operating. Wellington is adding another 98 e-buses to its existing 11 and Christchurch will have 92 e-buses by 2022 or 46 percent of the fleet.

• Tackling waste is a critical part of our action on climate change. In 2018, waste produced 4.1 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions – mostly methane from landfills, comprising 11 percent of New Zealand’s methane emissions and five percent of our total emissions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond

It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>

 

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 