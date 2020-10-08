Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Former MP Endorses Billy Te Kahika

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Advance NZ

The former MP for Te Tai Hauauru, Tukuroirangi Morgan, has come out to endorse Advance NZ Co-Leader Billy Te Kahika in his bid to win Te Tai Tokerau.

"I have known Billy and believe he has the ability and nous to traverse the minefield of central politics to get results,” says Mr Morgan

"The Labour MP should never take the people of Te Tai Tokerau for granted.

“Billy has great experience that will be of huge benefit to Maori and he is a strong bridge between Maori values and the pakeha world.

"I have no hesitation in endorsing Billy as a strong candidate for Te Tai Tokerau”.

Mr Te Kahika says his competitor for the seat, Labour Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis has been widely criticised for his failure to solve the major issues that have negatively affected Northland Maori during his time as a local MP.

“Kelvin Davis has failed our people, time and again,” says Mr Te Kahika.

“The same people are homeless, the same people are jobless, the same people are stuck on P.

“Te Tai Tokerau under Kelvin Davis’ watch has become a third world region in a first world nation.

"Its time to put a stop to the endless hui-ing and get to the doing.

"The time for talk is over, our people are living in poverty while we have had a lazy incapable MP.

"I will finally get the results our people desperately need as an MP who will fight for them and use my experience to get the job done.

"Enough is enough.”

 

Tukoroirangi Morgan was MP for Te Tai Hauauru from 1996-1999. He has served as chair of Te Arataura, the Waikato-Tainui executive board, and as the President of the Maori Party.

