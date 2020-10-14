Referendum Results Delay "disturbing"
Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 9:01 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party
It seems the coalition negotiations will be going ahead
next week - and the week after - with no knowledge of NZ's
legalisation referendum outcome.
ALCP vice president,
Kevin OConnell says the surprise delay is "disturbing for a
number of reasons".
The Electoral Commission has
reminded voters that vote counting for the two referendums
wont happen until after Party and Electorate votes are
counted,
"So we're all (including coalition
negotiators) going to have to wait til Early NOVEMBER before
we know whether its YES or no"
According to
Referendums webpage, preliminary results are released on
Friday 30th, final count Friday 6th Nov. Thats 34 days after
the first advance votes were cast in NZ (add two more days
for overseas ballots).
It seems the Electoral
Commission is trivialising the vote as if its only a minor
issue for NZ.
We are concerned too for the security of
the ballots over such a long period of time
.
Less than convincingly, Judith Collins says that if elected to govern, she would not be enacting any of the austerity measures and welfare cuts advocated by her Act Party partner. Yeah, sure. Because the National Party that hand-wrapped and gifted the Epsom electorate to the Act Party in several elections doesn’t ever do deals with Act, right? In reality, Paul Goldsmith, National’s shadow Finance Minister, shares more in common with Act’s libertarian views than he does with say, the moderate economic policies that Bill English used to espouse... More>>