Referendum Results Delay "disturbing"

It seems the coalition negotiations will be going ahead next week - and the week after - with no knowledge of NZ's legalisation referendum outcome.

ALCP vice president, Kevin OConnell says the surprise delay is "disturbing for a number of reasons".

The Electoral Commission has reminded voters that vote counting for the two referendums wont happen until after Party and Electorate votes are counted,

"So we're all (including coalition negotiators) going to have to wait til Early NOVEMBER before we know whether its YES or no"

According to Referendums webpage, preliminary results are released on Friday 30th, final count Friday 6th Nov. Thats 34 days after the first advance votes were cast in NZ (add two more days for overseas ballots).

It seems the Electoral Commission is trivialising the vote as if its only a minor issue for NZ.

We are concerned too for the security of the ballots over such a long period of time .

