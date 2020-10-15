Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Momentum Builds To Decarbonise Auckland’s Transport By 2030

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Generation Zero

Over 1000 people have signed an open letter demanding that 40 key decision-makers take decisive action in decarbonising Auckland’s transport by 2030. The letter is backed by a number of climate advocacy groups, and marks the start of a long running campaign to future proof Auckland and limit global warming to less than 1.5°C.

“Allowing the status quo - climate inaction - is in fact direct action towards an unsustainable future in which our children face severe environmental degradation and exponentially rising costs,” says Jenny Cooper from Lawyers for Climate Action.

New Zealand has committed to climate change action under both the Paris Agreement and the Zero Carbon Act. With just nine years left to halve our emissions to preserve the chance of keeping warming below 1.5°C, Tāmaki Makaurau-based advocacy groups Generation Zero, Lawyers for Climate Action, Bike Auckland, Greater Auckland, The 1Point5 Project, and Women in Urbanism joined forces to address the lack of policy alignment with these commitments. All of the work done by these groups over the past several years fits into this renewed joint effort to #DecarboniseTransportBy2030. Since the release of the letter a number of other organisations have signed on including School Strike 4 Climate, Inspiring Stories and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

The call to decarbonise transport in Auckland by 2030 is backed by research conducted by Dr. Paul Winton of The 1Point5 Project. The research highlights that the near-complete decarbonisation of transport in New Zealand by 2030 is the single most important action that will lead us towards a 1.5°C compliant future.

“The really exciting thing about road transportation is that the solutions already exist around the world today. We know how to get more people on buses and trains, we know how to accelerate the uptake of EVs, cycling and micro-mobility, and we know how to change cities so that they're easier to get around. All of the solutions are already out there. We just need to take a pick ‘n’ mix of them and deploy them here in New Zealand” says Dr. Paul Winton from The 1Point5 Project.

The letter explains the moral and legal rationale behind holding 40 key decision makers accountable to act on climate change. The full list includes the Minister of Transport and Chief Executive of the Ministry of Transport, the Mayor of Auckland, the CEO and Councillors of Auckland Council, the Auckland Transport Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors and Chief Executive of Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

“These are the key decision-makers who have the collective power to achieve this change. In effect, their decisions will determine whether New Zealand and Auckland can meet their 1.5°C commitments or not,” says Katrina from Generation Zero.

Key asks from the letter include - among others - the reduction of traffic volumes, prioritisation of active and public transport modes, and decarbonisation and reduction of the vehicle fleet, with a more technical document being prepared to accompany the letter.

“We are seeing transport infrastructure like the Harbour Bridge being upgraded and decisions made around us right now - this is the moment where we can build on this work to ensure a 1.5°C future.” says Nola from Generation Zero, “The movement behind the decarbonisation of transport by 2030 is quickly gaining steam. If there’s one thing we must act on today for a healthy climate tomorrow, this is it. Those who have the power to enact this change must be informed and must be held accountable. Today marks the first step on that journey. “

This campaign is co-led by Generation Zero Auckland, The 1point5 Project, Bike Auckland, Greater Auckland and Lawyers for Climate Action.

About Generation Zero:

Over 25,000 young New Zealanders working to cut carbon pollution through smarter transport, liveable cities & independence from fossil fuels.

Generation Zero campaign co-leads: David Robertson & Nola Smart

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Generation Zero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 