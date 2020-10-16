'No' Campaign Cause Utterly Foolish And Futile

An ALCP 'yes 2020' office assistant reports that his 14g bag of cannabis is "finally all gone after lasting 30 days of campaigning - at least two sessions a day, vaping and edibles, and I shared some too"

We calculated that his $200 purchase (typical price for half an ounce on NZs black market), delivered a pro-rata cost per high, of around 3 or 4 dollars - less than half the cost of getting drunk on a very cheap bottle of wine.

At this cost, with common availability and no age restriction, who exactly is being protected by current criminalisation law??

"Absolutely No-one"

Whether it wins or not, the 'nope' cause is utterly foolish and futile.

The ALCP will continue to fight for Just and Effective law, until the current defective draconian law is consigned to the shameful trash bin of NZ history.

