More Cabinet Positions For Maori / An Increase In Maori Electorates

The New Zealand Maori Council has called the election result an overwhelming win for the Maori vote turnout calling it historic. Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council has also welcomed the possible return of the Maori party but has also said the growth in the Maori Caucus within the Labour Party sets the scene for a resurgence in focus on Maori issues and kauapa – he also has reminded the Government with Maori rewarding the Government with a high Party vote and the return of the majority of the Maori electorates the Cabinet numbers should rise:

“There is just no question that Maori have turned out and turned out in droves. We have seen the return of the Maori Party and close results in several other seats but the big news story of the night has to be the increase in the Maori representatives within Labour – and its not just the Maori seats but the General seats where Maori have done extremely well.” Tukaki said

“We have the story of hardworking Kiri Allan taking out East Coast Bays, Shanan Halbert taking out Northcote and the strong showing across the board such as Soraya Peke-Mason in Rangitikei and Willow Jean Prime coming close to taking Northland.” Tukaki said

“By rights the number of Maori deserves an increase in responsibilities around the Cabinet table and deserving of Nanaia Mahuta, Willie Jackson, Kelvin Davies and Peeni Henare all holding senior portfolios with others such as Meka Whaitiri making a return to Cabinet and Kiri Allen and Rino Tirakatene knocking on the door outside Cabinet.” Tukaki said

“To be frank with you both Peeni and Willie are deserving of higher duties in the new Government and I really do hope the noise being made about Kelvin Davis dissipates. Kelvin is an exceptional Minister and would be an equally exceptional Deputy Prime Minister.” Tukaki said

Tukaki will also be mounting a campaign to see an increase in the Maori electorates:

“In all reality we really need to take a look at an increase in the number of Maori electorates – for example Tamaki would be equal to a new electorate to service the North and West while Central and South have more than a population to sustain an electorate of its own. The same should be said for carving out Tauranga Moana and even revisiting an independent stand alone electorate to service Wellington and the Wairarapa – the Maori population is growing, more Maori than ever are enrolled to vote. We also need to revisit the Maori Electoral option because let’s face it that is flawed and Maori have spoken clearly in their opposition to move between roles.” Tukaki said

