Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More Cabinet Positions For Maori / An Increase In Maori Electorates

Sunday, 18 October 2020, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Maori Council

The New Zealand Maori Council has called the election result an overwhelming win for the Maori vote turnout calling it historic. Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council has also welcomed the possible return of the Maori party but has also said the growth in the Maori Caucus within the Labour Party sets the scene for a resurgence in focus on Maori issues and kauapa – he also has reminded the Government with Maori rewarding the Government with a high Party vote and the return of the majority of the Maori electorates the Cabinet numbers should rise:

“There is just no question that Maori have turned out and turned out in droves. We have seen the return of the Maori Party and close results in several other seats but the big news story of the night has to be the increase in the Maori representatives within Labour – and its not just the Maori seats but the General seats where Maori have done extremely well.” Tukaki said

“We have the story of hardworking Kiri Allan taking out East Coast Bays, Shanan Halbert taking out Northcote and the strong showing across the board such as Soraya Peke-Mason in Rangitikei and Willow Jean Prime coming close to taking Northland.” Tukaki said

“By rights the number of Maori deserves an increase in responsibilities around the Cabinet table and deserving of Nanaia Mahuta, Willie Jackson, Kelvin Davies and Peeni Henare all holding senior portfolios with others such as Meka Whaitiri making a return to Cabinet and Kiri Allen and Rino Tirakatene knocking on the door outside Cabinet.” Tukaki said

“To be frank with you both Peeni and Willie are deserving of higher duties in the new Government and I really do hope the noise being made about Kelvin Davis dissipates. Kelvin is an exceptional Minister and would be an equally exceptional Deputy Prime Minister.” Tukaki said

Tukaki will also be mounting a campaign to see an increase in the Maori electorates:

“In all reality we really need to take a look at an increase in the number of Maori electorates – for example Tamaki would be equal to a new electorate to service the North and West while Central and South have more than a population to sustain an electorate of its own. The same should be said for carving out Tauranga Moana and even revisiting an independent stand alone electorate to service Wellington and the Wairarapa – the Maori population is growing, more Maori than ever are enrolled to vote. We also need to revisit the Maori Electoral option because let’s face it that is flawed and Maori have spoken clearly in their opposition to move between roles.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Election 2020: The People Decide

Labour has won a decisive and historic election.

Jacinda Ardern delivered the party an outright majority in Parliament and won a swathe of usually 'true blue' electorates.

Labour 64 seats, National 35, ACT 10, Greens 10, Māori Party 1


Election Night Numbers: Electoral Commission Results

 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 