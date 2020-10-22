Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

To The Judge, If I Get Murdered; Please Let Me Keep My Humanity

Thursday, 22 October 2020, 4:41 pm
Opinion: Rose Allison

The Defense said it was her fault, Grace Millane asked for it, rough sex was all it was. He televised her sexual history and the fact that she had requested an ex-boyfriend to choke her once. They acted like she did this to herself, it was crucifixion, she was sexually promiscuous they said.

Grace Millane was murdered not just once in New Zealand, our land of the long white cloud, our paradise, we are safe on our little island they said, I was told it is better here. Nay, they murdered her twice, once in a bedroom, and once in a courtroom; the only difference was she was already dead the second time around.

In New Zealand, we give offenders name suppression to protect them, lawyers they cannot afford, promises of speedy trials, security, and a system created just for them; we protect them. All we give victims is their trauma televised. Sometimes, we stray as far as to provide free counselling to minimise our guilt about the fact that we did nothing at all for them. In New Zealand, our land of the long white cloud is a land that was made for the offender, where the victim is nothing but an afterthought and a liability.

Our Criminal Justice system is flawed, but I understand we are all but chasing the next paycheque. Prosecutors use victims stories like leverage to win cases for personal triumph; it is not about the victims suffering; it is about maximising prosecutor success rates; this is merely a game of tattle-tale. The victims are pawns, moved intentionally to get ahead, but always discarded by the end.

The trial of Grace Millane, and many others who came before and who will come after, was not about the victim, nor even about the crime. It was about which side, the Prosecutor or the Defence, could tell the best story; and so they did. Grace was stripped of her dignity by the Defence, her sexual history painfully broadcasted in front of her parents, as if it meant something and as if this changed something. The Defence said she asked for rough sex, an accident gone awry, skimming over the fact that she had internal bruising on her neck from death by strangulation, which takes approximately ten minutes. However, it does not matter the real facts. As mentioned, this is not about the crime or the victim; it is about the story. It is about telling a tale, fallacious or not, in such a way that can eliminate culpability; that is what makes a good lawyer I am told. It is about him being a swimming athlete, planning for the Olympics, or a good son, and a better friend. Their prospects appear to be good enough get out of jail free cards.

Acts like the 2002 victims rights Act vowed to protect victims. ‘We must treat victims with courtesy, compassion and respect for their dignity and privacy’ it says. However, the way the Defence propelled the blame of Graces murder onto an already dead girl brings into question where the courtesy and compassion was. Or, how they justified him putting her into a suitcase, discarding her like trash, merely because he was scared; an honest mistake he publicised. Let alone, how they branded her promiscuous for using the app Tinder or going back to his place, and somehow this does not ring as a very dignifying thing to do. These Acts that are made, here in New Zealand, a paradise some call it, where everything is better, are just embellished systems that are only about an offender and the crown, the victims are just the tug-of-war, used by both sides until one wins, then discarded.

It appears victims are used like tools more than humans. They are left with nothing but their trauma that has been broadcasted for an outcome that was meant to be for them but somehow is not. Ironic. So to the judge that one day might have to deal with my murder case, do not let me be in a game of tug-of-war, or tattle-tale, do not let my family become victims of your systems grotesque storying telling. Let me keep my humanity; it was never yours to take away.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rose Allison on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ability to pick winners. Others would have looked at the dying remnants of the old Act Party and written it off. Yet National needed an MMP partner and it saw the potential where no-one else did. And so it re-grew the Act Party in a petri dish in Epsom, and carefully nurtured it back to life... More>>

 

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 