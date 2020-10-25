Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sunday, 25 October 2020, 7:46 am
Press Release: New Conservative

News came out this week that a shearer was given a 16 month prison sentence for killing a lamb, because it frustrated him while shearing it. Christopher Tredinnick received the sentence in Cromwell this week, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Meanwhile, only a few months earlier, the New Zealand government passed a law allowing a fully formed human baby to be killed, without any pain relief, and what’s more, the perpetrator will be paid for doing so. Note that the abortion of calves is already prohibited, another contradiction.

"There is no way I condone the senseless beating of a lamb any more than the barbaric stabbing of a seal, but surely others must be able to see the lack of logic in endorsing and funding the inhumane killing of a human, while incarcerating someone for killing an animal?" muses Leighton Baker, Leader New Conservative.

"Locking someone up for killing a lamb seems a totally disproportionate sentence since we seem to be in agreement that imprisonment is for those who pose a threat to society. The cost to the shearer and his family, not to mention the taxpayer for full time care, is not justified by the death of one lamb."

29 people died in Pike River and no one was held to account; toddlers are being abused and killed in New Zealand and no one is held to account; the CTV collapse claimed multiple lives yet no-one was held to account; and here we have one hard working Kiwi, who made a very poor choice, being locked up.

"Please, someone, show me the logic!" pleads Baker.

