NZPP And Reset New Zealand Have Moved Away From Their Election Alliance With Advance NZ

The New Zealand Public Party (NZPP) and Reset New Zealand have moved away from their election alliance with Advance NZ to reform back into the intended party.

“We recognise the importance of this movement continuing to improve itself in many ways, and at the same time staying true to its core”, said NZPP’s leader, Billy Te Kahika. “That means NZPP will continue to call things out on behalf of the public, hold this government up to scrutiny, demand its accountability, and defend our rights and freedoms.” “We will also be a watchdog of the New Zealand media that continues to be hostile towards the organisation that is rightfully questioning the Government’s COVID-19 narrative and educating the public about the patently dishonest actions of this sector towards us and the persistent slanting of facts and misinformation".

Both Billy Te Kahika and Party Director, Michael Stace, acknowledge the opportunity that Advance NZ offered prior to the election. “Advance NZ will always have our support going forward and I will still maintain strong respect and friendship with Jami-Lee Ross and we will still work together on common goals where needed," said Billy Te Kahika.

“Returning NZPP to its own path forward is not a new idea, and was discussed prior to and during the election campaign. We are getting back to doing what we do best”, said Michael Stace. “That means researching topics that the government is not transparent about.”

We have a busy three years ahead of us and look forward to this next exciting chapter of our movement. We wish Jami-Lee Ross much Aroha and we will continue to support him on his journey where needed.

NZPP is clear that its leader is not stepping down, and it is not severing its relationship with Advance NZ. It is simply restoring its autonomy.

© Scoop Media

