Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 11:57 am
Press Release: Areto Labs

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered the bot to send out its own “positivitweet”.

“Women in politics experience disproportionately more, and worse, abuse online. Fighting this is key to achieving gender parity. Deploying ParityBOT_NZ for the general election was a success: we were able to systematically tackle the worst tweets with positivity, and it made a difference,” said Lana Cuthbertson, CEO of Areto Labs.

Over the 10 weeks that ParityBOT_NZ ran up until election day, the highest number of toxic tweets in one day was 95, on one of the debate nights. Then election night blew that number out of the water: the increase in ParityBOT_NZ activity was ten-fold, at 1032 toxic tweets.

“We were really surprised with the exponential increase in toxicity on election night,” continues Areto Labs’ creative technologist and Aucklander Jacqueline Comer. “I knew something was up when I was trying to focus on the results coming in but my phone was buzzing non-stop with Twitter notifications.” While Kiwis were responsible for some of those bot-triggering hate tweets, many of them came from outside of New Zealand, and were in hateful response to world leaders like Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi congratulating Jacinda Ardern on Twitter.

Comer: “It was really a mixed bag of toxicity, and basically the worst aspects of the platform culminating into one night of overactivity. And like moths to a flame, it seems that those peddling online hate are also attracted to any spotlight.”

In fact, throughout the extended election campaign, the bot’s nearly 4,000 tweets were mostly directed at high-profile candidates and party leaders, including Jacinda Ardern (1), Judith Collins (2) and Chloe Swarbrick (3). Swarbrick was also the receiver of a potential coordinated swarm of similarly-worded toxic tweets on election night.

“Research has shown that high profile women tend to attract more hate online--we saw this last year in Canada as well, and we’re seeing it in the U.S. right now. And while abuse during elections is high, it just gets worse once women are elected and take office,” said Kasey Machin, COO of Areto Labs.

Areto Labs is keen to keep ParityBOT_NZ running, and is looking for one or a few partner organizations or individual champions in New Zealand to contribute to the effort.

“Now that we have the bot built and running, we just need a minimum investment to maintain it. Anyone who wants to see this effort continue can contribute even $5 a month on our Patreon page,” Machin said.

Designed and launched by Canadian and NZ women-owned tech company, Areto Labs, ParityBOT_NZ uses artificial intelligence to classify hateful tweets sent to women candidates and posts positive tweets in response, to raise awareness about the issues faced by women campaigning online, and build support for candidates when they’re faced with online abuse. Areto Labs launched ParityBOT_US in September 2020 and has plans to launch other equity bots around the world in the near future.

###

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Areto Labs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 