Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public sculpture commemorating Dame Hilda Ross

Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: TOTI


Public sculpture commemorating political pioneer Dame Hilda Ross and the 1919 Women’s Parliamentary Rights Act to be unveiled in Hamilton on Saturday, 31 October 2020


From left to right, Lucia Stewart, Ross Wilson, Jude Feickert and Roy Harkness


Dame Hilda Ross was the first Hamilton/Waikato woman elected as an MP in 1945 and became the second woman in New Zealand to become a Cabinet Minister in 1949. Artist Matt Gauldie’s bronze sculpture portrays Dame Hilda in Parliament, with one hand holding a copy of the 1919 Act which finally allowed women to become MPs, while the other is raised, advocating on behalf of women and children, whose welfare she considered her principal concern.

The sculpture unveiling will be a public event featuring live music performances and guest speakers, Dame Marilyn Waring and feminist historian, Dr Jenny Coleman and Georgina Beyer. The compere is The Very Reverend
Wendy Scott, Dean of St Peter’s Cathedral. At Dame Hilda’s funeral in 1959, 10,000 people paid their respects to her by lining the route taken by the cortege from the Cathedral to the Newstead cemetery.

Margaret Evans, Hamilton’s first woman mayor (1989-1998), and from TOTI Trust who commissioned the sculpture, says “We realised that an almost invisible piece of national history had been overlooked. Many know that women obtained the right to vote in 1893 but not that they were prohibited from a seat in Parliament until 1919, and that right also had to be fought for. The unveiling will be a celebration of one of our nation’s greatest 20th century women, along with the progress women have made in being represented in parliament as we mark the anniversary of the enabling Act.”

Dame Marilyn Waring, National MP (Waipa 1975-1984) and author of “The Political Years” was once predicted as ‘the next Hilda Ross’. She says the Hamilton event is “a great time to be celebrating parliamentary women!”. The 2020 general election resulted in a record high of 23 new women MPs. From 1919, until this year's election there had been a total of 150 women MPs nationally.

Associate Professor, Jenny Coleman, author of “From Suffrage to a Seat in the House” is currently writing a new book on women MPs’ maiden speeches. She notes the poignancy of Marilyn Waring’s first speech in Parliament, made in 1976 when she was 23.

“I would not presume to teach other members anything about politics, but they should be well aware that occasions will arise when further representation should be given to the point of view of the youth and the women of this country, who are grossly numerically underrepresented in this House.”

New Zealand now has the most diverse House ever in terms of age, gender, LGBTIQ, ethnicities, and Māori representation. Jenny Coleman says Dame Hilda Ross chose a “positive frame of reference for her maiden speech” insisting

“We must never lose sight of our paramount duty to serve the people - all the people, not merely one section of the community.”

Georgina Beyer, Labour MP (Wairarapa 1999-2005) who was not only the world’s first openly transsexual to be elected as Mayor but also the first transsexual in the world to be elected to Parliament said in her maiden speech.
“Mr. Speaker, I can’t help but mention the number of firsts that are in this Parliament … Our first Rastafarian, …. Polynesian woman… and yes, I have to say it, I guess, I am the first transsexual in New Zealand to be standing in this House of Parliament. This is a first not only in New Zealand, ladies and gentlemen, but also in the world. This is an historic moment. We need to acknowledge that this country of ours leads the way in so many aspects. We have led the way for women getting the vote. We have led the way in the past, and I hope we will do so again in the future in social policy and certainly in human rights”

Artist Matt Gauldie is recognised nationally for his ability to breathe life and movement into bronze. With this latest artwork, he has infused the metal with Dame Hilda’s inspirational qualities which include “warmth, power, charisma and elegance”. Gauldie and foundryman Ross Wilson credit fellow team member, and renowned model maker Jude Feickert’s skills as being “the best” in New Zealand. “She makes us look good”, says Wilson. When referring to the team who created the sculpture, which also includes Roy Harkness and apprentice Lucia Stewart, Wilson adds, “We don’t work, we play, creating for the joy of it.”


Background
TOTI also advocated commemorating New Zealand’s first Maori woman MP Iriaka Ratana, (Western Maori 1949-1969, Labour) alongside Dame Hilda at the Garden Place site but were unable to obtain Waikato/Tainui or Ratana endorsement. The two women MPs were colleagues and friends who collaborated in the interests of people and nation, cross-party social activists committed to the welfare of families and children. In 2018, the Parliamentary Service Commission Committee declined a proposal by TOTI to acknowledge the three political pioneers, Mabel Howard, Dame Hilda Ross and Iriaka Ratana with bronze statues in the grounds of Parliament.

Dame Hilda Ross is artist Matt Gauldie’s third sculpture for Hamilton (after Sapper Horace Moore Jones in Victoria Street and the War Horse in Memorial Park.)

Event details:


31 October 2020, Garden Place, Hamilton
• 11 am: Sculpture unveiling, entertainment and guest speakers, Dame Marilyn Waring, feminist historian, Dr Jenny Coleman and Georgina Beyer. Performers will include pianist Alex Wiltshire who is a relative of Mabel Howard’s, New Zealand’s first woman Cabinet Minister, and who gave a moving eulogy at Dame Hilda’s funeral.

• 2.00 pm: Central Library, Associate Professor, Jenny Coleman author of new book ‘From Suffrage to a Seat in the House’ will be speaking further on Dame Hilda and women’s fight to become MPs. Marilyn Waring will be speaking about her life and new book ‘The Political Years’

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TOTI on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 