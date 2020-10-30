Referendum results
End of Life Choice Referendum
The referendum asked the question: "Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?"
65.2% Yes
33.8% No
1.0% Informal
|VOTES
|NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED
|PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES
|Yes
|1,574,645
|65.2%
|No
|815,829
|33.8%
|Informal votes*
|25,073
|1.0%
|TOTAL VOTES
|2,415,547
|100%
Cannabis Referendum
The referendum asked the question: "Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?"
46.1% Yes
53.1% No
0.8% Informal
|VOTES
|NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED
|PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES
|Yes
|1,114,485
|46.1%
|No
|1,281,818
|53.1%
|Informal votes*
|19,244
|0.8%
|TOTAL VOTES
|2,415,547
|100%
* An informal vote is when the voter has not clearly indicated the option for which they wish to vote.