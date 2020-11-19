Ngāti Ruanui Determined To Stop Seabed Mining Once And For All

As the seabed mining hearings in the Supreme Court conclude, Ngāti Ruanui is hopeful and more determined than ever to stop seabed mining once and for all.

“With this case we have the opportunity to finally stop TTR’s seabed mining permit and end this struggle to protect our moana and coastlines” said Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui tumu whakaae Haimona Maruera.

“We thank the legal team led by Richard Fowler QC, including our lawyer Justine Inns, and our allies who have supported us during this campaign.

“The EPA’s consent and decision-making failed to adequately protect the marine environment or give effect to our Te Tiriti rights and kaitiakitanga relationship with the moana. This was strongly upheld in the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will rule in our favour and uphold the Court of Appeal’s interpretation of the law. But we are not taking anything for granted and are preparing for all options.

“We have been clear from the beginning of this David vs Goliath struggle that we will stop at nothing to protect our moana from environmental disaster. That has not changed,” said Mr Maruera.

