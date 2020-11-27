Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fish & Game Endangers Its Vital Public Role By Moving Closer To Federated Farmers

Friday, 27 November 2020, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Choose Clean Water

Freshwater Campaigners Say The NZ Fish And Game Council Is Endangering Its Vital Public Role In The Protection Of Rivers And Lakes If It Moves Closer To Federated Farmers, Following Today’s Announcement On The Two Organisations’ Intention To ‘work Better Together’.

“We Believe The Reason Federated Farmers Is Taking An Interest In Fish And Game Now Is To Weaken Fish And Game’s Work To Protect Freshwater,” Says Choose Clean Water Spokesperson Marnie Prickett.

“Fish And Game Has Done A Huge Amount Of Heavy Lifting To Protect The Environment. They Have Had The Resources That Most Environmental Groups Don’t Have, And The Will To Take Legal Action To Protect Rivers And Lakes For All New Zealanders.”

“Most Often These Legal Fights Have Been Against Agricultural Industry Bodies, Like Federated Farmers, Who Have Sought To Weaken Protection For Rivers And Lakes. If Fish And Game Moves Closer To Federated Farmers, It Will Undermine Its Mandate To Protect Freshwater Habitat.”

Fish And Game Licence Holders Should Be Particularly Concerned, Says The Group.

When Fish And Game Surveyed Their Licence Holders Earlier In The Year, They Found Overwhelmingly That The Majority Supported Their National Body Taking A Strong Role In Environmental Advocacy.

“A Close Relationship Between Fish And Game And Federated Farmers Will Do Exactly The Opposite Of What Licence Holders Want And Is Most Likely To Weaken Fish And Game’s Approach.”

“Many Of Our Rivers And Lakes Are In A Better State Than They Might Otherwise Be Because Fish And Game Has Had The Mandate To Protect Freshwater Habitat. Federated Farmers Have Fought Strong Protections For Freshwater And Deny The Impact The Intensification Of Farming Has On Our Rivers, Lakes And Aquifers.”

“The Loss Of Habitat Is The Biggest Threat To Our Indigenous Fish Species And, Despite The Fact That Fish And Game’s Role Is To Protect Trout And Salmon, Their Advocacy And Legal Battles For Habitat Have Benefits For Native Wildlife Too.”

“All New Zealanders And Our Politicians Should Be Concerned By These Developments.”

