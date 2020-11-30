Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mining By Stealth On DOC Land

Monday, 30 November 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Coromandel Watchdog

Oceana Gold has quietly released their plan to build a 6.8km tunnel under primarily high value conservation land at Wharekirauponga, an area of dense native bush habitat, home to the world's most endangered frog, Archey's frogs, in the Coromandel Forest Park, above Parakiwai at Whangamata.

To create a tunnel the mining company will need to blast under the forest, creating risks for the frogs, which international research has shown can affect their reproduction. Oceana say that the tunnel is only for exploration purposes, although it will require a four hectare (almost 10 acres) rock storage stockpile built to 15m above natural topography and 5 ventilation shafts, each with a footprint of 5mx5m. The tunnel will also require dewatering - the taking of water from the groundwater system which will affect streams and water above ground.

“This project is clearly mining by stealth, it’s undermining conservation land while the Government breaks their promise to protect it. The tunnel is not exploration, it is mining infrastructure being built under false pretences,” says Augusta Macassey-Pickard, spokesperson for Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki.

The company has been drilling holes in this area for some years, despite opposition from the local community, who are worried about the impacts on freshwater, including the aquifers that Whangamata take their town supply from, and concerns from the conservation community about the impacts on the environment, including the frogs as well as climate impacts from the tons of carbon emitted in these processes.

“The public has a right to know that an area of high conservation value is about to be undermined by a multinational company and to understand that the frogs, the water table and water supply will be affected so that Oceana can make a profit. These days, we have viable alternatives to hard rock gold mining. We can extract gold from e waste. What this is, actually, is the first of the activities they [Oceana] need to get the mine they want to develop in this area over the line, and we simply don’t need it.”

Earlier this year, the company exchanged their exploration permits in the area for a mining permit from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. This area has the highest ecological value in the Southern Coromandel Forest Park and contains priority ecosystems, threatened species and is the headwater of a major catchment.

“The impacts of allowing this activity here are far too many to justify the comparatively meagre financial benefits for Aotearoa. It may make more money for a foriegn company, but will come at great cost to Aotearoa,” says Macassey-Pickard. “Watchdog will be supporting concerned families from Willows Rd in Waihi where the tunnel is proposed to start, people in Whangamata very concerned about the forest park and water quality and communities around the rest of the Hauraki Coromandel, who are worried about the precedent this would set. We will take every opportunity to fight this development and let people who love the Hauraki forests know what is happening. If DOC and Govt will not protect these precious places we have to try our best.“

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Coromandel Watchdog on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How America’s Middle East Allies Are Poisoning The Ground Joe Biden Will Inherit

As even the US mainstream media has been reporting, the prime motive for the murder of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh (by Israeli or Saudi operatives, or both) has been to poison the situation that the next US president will inherit. At best, there was only an outside chance that the incoming Biden administration and the outgoing liberal regime of Iranian PM Hassan Rouhani could have revived the Iran anti-nuclear deal that Rouhani had negotiated in 2015 with Barack Obama. Deliberately though, America’s allies have now made it impossible for Biden to pursue that option... More>>

 

WorkSafe: 13 Parties Charged Over Whakaari/White Island Tragedy

WorkSafe New Zealand today filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year. “22 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. WorkSafe is tasked with investigating workplace incidents to determine ... More>>

ALSO:

Pay Gap: Progress On Pay Equity For DHB Staff

Today’s initial agreement between DHBs and the PSA on pay equity for clerical and administration staff is an important step toward better, fairer pay for this crucial and largely female workforce, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 