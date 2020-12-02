Aurecon’s Just Imagine Blog Publishes A New Ebook And Audiobook On Sustainability

Are we lost in our journey towards a sustainable future? Perhaps Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz can help us.

Aurecon’s award-winning blog Just Imagine has recently published a new ebook and its first audiobook titled Just Imagine: what lies at the heart of a sustainable future? to tell our story about climate change and sustainability, viewed through the lens of L Frank Baum’s classic tale The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The ebook is an anthology of blogs from the past four years, which reflects the diverse journeys and stories of different industries and sectors on the path to achieve a sustainable low carbon future. In a series of provocative stories, it explores what we have done, how far we have come, and what else we can do.

The ebook can be downloaded on the Just Imagine website for free. Click here to download the ebook and listen to the audiobook. The audiobook can also be found on iTunes or wherever you listen to podcasts (including Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and Spotify).

About Just Imagine

Aurecon’s award-winning blog, Just Imagine, is an exploration of provocative ideas. In this blog, our engineers, designers, and advisors challenge the status quo. Push the boundaries. Argue ideas. Explore the infinite possibilities.

Launched in March 2016, Just Imagine has published over 160 blogs, been awarded a Gold Quill recognition from the International Association of Business Communications (IABC), and received a Publishing Award from the Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors (ICES) for David Law’s blog, “What if the best briefs come from nature?”



