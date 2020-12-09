Terrorist Attack Report Confirms Need To Abolish GCSB; Close Waihopai Spy Base; & Get Out Of Five Eyes

One monotonously expressed defence of the Waihopai spy base (operated by the NZ Government Communications Security Bureau - GCSB) is that it defends NZ from terrorists.

No, it doesn’t.

That was dramatically shown on March 15th, 2019, when a fascist white foreign (Australian) terrorist murdered 51 people at the two mosques in Christchurch and attempted to murder 40 more.

The GCSB totally missed the worst act of terrorism on NZ soil.

It was two country cops that ended the mass murderer’s rampage; the spies were conspicuous by their absence throughout the whole thing.

That is because Waihopai and the GCSB define “terrorists” as per the instructions of their Five Eyes biggest Big Brother, the US National Security Agency (NSA) and the American “war in terror” in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.

They spied on the victims, not the perpetrators.

They spied on the community of the murdered, not the murderer.

They turned a blind eye to the real terrorists already here.

The GCSB's reason for existence is electronic spying, both international and domestic (it has been legal to spy on New Zealanders since the Key government legalised the previously illegal practice).

Brenton Tarrant was a foreigner living in New Zealand, whose whole life was lived online in the racist, fascist, murderous backwaters of the Internet.

Our electronic spies were oblivious to him.

They were too busy being the most junior Eye of the Five Eyes, doing the bidding of their Big Brothers.

Which begs the question – if this spy base and the GCSB can’t even protect us from terrorists, what useful purpose do they serve?

Certainly nothing for the NZ people.

For more than 30 years Waihopai has been NZ’s most significant contribution to Washington’s global effort to dominate the world.

And for more than 30 years the Anti-Bases Campaign has protested at Waihopai, calling for its closure.

We will be there again on Saturday January 30.

Waihopai, the GCSB and Five Eyes do nothing to protect New Zealand from terrorists.

Waihopai must be closed, the GCSB must be abolished, and NZ must get out of Five Eyes.

None of them serve any useful purpose for the New Zealand people.

As for the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) - it proved woefully short of security, intelligence or service in this case.

Shut it down and let the Police assume its functions, if deemed necessary.

The cops have to be (theoretically, at least) accountable in court for their actions.

The SIS is secret, unaccountable and a waste of taxpayers' money.

