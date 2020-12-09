Auckland Council's So-called Billion Dollar 'Revenue Loss' A Con

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Is Slamming Auckland Council’s Continued Claim That COVID-19 Is Costing It A Billion Dollars - Supposedly Justifying A Proposal To Hike Rates By 5% Next Year And Doubling Of Water Charges Over The Next Decade.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokeswomen, Monique Poirier, said: “While households and businesses are living within their means, Auckland Council seems to think it can charge more because it still wants to spend what it wanted to before COVID hit.”

“This monopolist thinking is resulting in a Council that continues to want to spend and waste more, instead of cutting its cloth to fit the new economic reality.”

“As revealed by the Ratepayers’ Report released yesterday, Auckland Council is just $3 off being the most expensive rates in the country. It is literally $1000 cheaper for the same services down the road in Hamilton.”

“With our 30,000 members, we will be fighting this nasty proposal, and shining the light on how unjustified these proposed hikes are.”

