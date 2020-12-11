Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ’s Alternative Jewish Voices Joins International Groups In Supporting Palestinian And Arab Statement On Antisemitism

Friday, 11 December 2020, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Alternative Jewish Voices

Alternative Jewish Voices is pleased to join international Jewish activists for justice, applauding a recent statement on antisemitism by 122 Palestinian and Arab academics, writers and intellectuals.

The statement, published in the Guardian, affirms the importance of opposing antisemitism. It goes on to explore the damage done when antisemitism is politicized:

“In recent years, the fight against antisemitism has been increasingly instrumentalised by the Israeli government and its supporters in an effort to delegitimise the Palestinian cause and silence defenders of Palestinian rights. Diverting the necessary struggle against antisemitism to serve such an agenda threatens to debase this struggle and hence to discredit and weaken it.”

On December 10, Jewish individuals and organisations from more than a dozen countries in North and South America, Europe, Israel, Africa, Australia and New Zealand formally wrote in support of the Palestinian statement. Worldwide, Jewish groups oppose the weaponisation of antisemitism as an instrument to silence pro-justice views.

The full text of the international solidarity statement and list of signatories is attached.

