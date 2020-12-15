Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CTV Families Group Statement: Accountability Vital For Democracy

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 5:56 am
Press Release: David Lynch Advocate - CTV Families Group

Statement issued in response to STUFF Opinion 12 December 2020: Accountability for terrible events: Are we too soft?

The catalyst for Martin van Beynen‘s STUFF opinion piece appears to have been the recent statement delivered by CTV Families Group spokesperson, Professor Maan Alkaisi, at the Group’s Press Conference 30 November 2020.

One of the greatest challenges confronting the CTV Families Group is ensuring that the media fully understand the legal grounds supporting the need for an independent review of the Police decision not to pursue a prosecution in relation to the collapse of the CTV building and the loss of 115 lives.

To date, Prime Minister Ardern has shown no willingness to support the Group’s request for a government led independent review to examine the robustness and integrity of the Police decision-making process. This is critical, given the Police originally wanted to pursue a prosecution but following a Crown Law Peer Review, changed their mind.

Reading between the lines of what Martin van Beynen has written is most important.

There are multiple messages in his piece, but the important statement from the CTV Families Group’s perspective is where he states, “Accountability is vital to an open and functioning democracy and an efficient public service.”

