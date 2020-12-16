Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CTV Families Group Media Stand-Up 16.12.2020 - 11 Am At The Former CTV Building Site

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 6:19 am
Press Release: David Lynch Advocate - CTV Families Group

CTV Families Group Media Stand-Up

Invitation from Professor Maan Alkaisi, Spokesperson CTV Families Group

Date: Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 11 am

Venue: Site of the former CTV building corner Madras and Cashel Streets Christchurch

Issued by David Lynch, Advocate – CTV Families Group

During the CTV Families Group’s press conference 30 November 2020, Professor Alkaisi respectfully requested, on behalf of the CTV Families Group, that the Prime Minister appoint one or two retired judges to independently review and report on the robustness and integrity of the decision-making process in respect of the Police decision not to pursue prosecution in relation to the collapse of the CTV building and the loss of 115 lives.

In a subsequent letter to the Prime Minister relating to this request, the CTV Families Group advised that Professor Alkaisi would like to meet with her either in Wellington or Christchurch, for the purpose of presenting what he would argue is a very strong argument in favour of the matter going to trial.

Professor Alkaisi has received no response to his two specific requests. The purpose of the media stand-up is to enable Professor Alkaisi to:

  • Convey his profound disappointment that over the past 3 years, despite communications being sent to the Prime Minster with an expectation of meeting with her privately, she hasn’t responded as he would have wished;
  • Reiterate the legal basis for allowing the government to commission a quasi-judicial review on the robustness and integrity of the decision-making process, in respect of the Police decision not to pursue a prosecution in relation to the collapse of the CTV building and the loss of 115 lives; and
  • Explain the justification supporting the CTV Families Group’s action in filing a human rights violation complaint with the United Nations.

