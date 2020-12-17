Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand And Niue Announce Next Steps Towards Quarantine-free Travel

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 9:34 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi have announced next steps towards quarantine-free travel between the two countries. Negotiations on the text of an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between Niue and New Zealand’ have concluded and both Cabinets have agreed to its signature.

“We welcome progress towards the recommencement of two-way travel between Niue and New Zealand,” said Premier Tagelagi.

The Arrangement outlines the health and border requirements for each country to meet in order to recommence quarantine-free travel, and annexes provide further detail on the implementation, including border and travel protocols.

“Niue has successfully remained COVID-19 free throughout 2020, and this next step is a testament to all of our hard work to protect ourselves and the Pacific,” said Prime Minister Ardern.

In recognition of Niue’s COVID-19 free status, Prime Minister Ardern and Premier Tagelagi have also agreed that officials will progress discussions to enable one-way quarantine-free travel from Niue to New Zealand, to enable improved access for essential travel and to support Niue’s economic recovery.

Both countries will now develop in further detail the practical measures needed to safely recommence both one and two-way quarantine-free travel.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 