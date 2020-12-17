Statement From Mayor Lianne Dalziel Regarding SFO Investigation

“I welcome the announcement by the SFO that it has closed its investigations into my electoral returns with its finding of no evidence of any criminal conduct.

“I was always confident in my case however they are required to investigate any complaint they receive thoroughly and they have done so. I am grateful they were able to clear the air before what will be a difficult Christmas for me.

“I agree with the SFO that further guidance is required relating to donations made at fundraising auctions and how they are publicly disclosed, and I would support a law change to provide for that.

“I will be making no further comment.”

