Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Massive Corporate Solar Projects Proposed - Predatory Against Rooftop Solar Investment

Friday, 18 December 2020, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Molly Melhuish

A new report for MBIE[i] outlines the “economics” of massive growth of utility-scale solar – suggesting power companies may install some 2 to 11 gigawatts of solar by 2030. This compares to today’s total generation capacity of 9.2 gigawatts.

In the example given on table 1, a $190 million solar farm would cover some 533 hectares of dairy farming country, and generate 160 peak megawatts. The energy output would depend on the solar energy regime at the location.

The report notes that no such plant has been built yet in New Zealand, but costs are falling rapidly, and the possibility of a substantial “covid subsidy” would make such an investment particularly attractive to the big power companies.

The report does not discuss the effect of massive increase of solar generation on real-time wholesale electricity prices. It does note that the rate of return of NZ solar may be lower than in Australia, California, the Middle East or Northern Africa, but says that the solar development market may become saturated in those areas, and investors/ developers may be looking to NZ for further sales.

Their scenarios investigate the sensitivity of the forecasts to the electricity price, noting that in the 2018 and 2019 calendar years, wholesale prices averaged 10.7 cents per kWh (earlier price forecasts were for around 8c/kWh). It describes 10.7c as “the new normal”.

This report is one of a series of “Generation Updates” published by MBIE, in support of their electricity demand and generation scenarios. They have no demand-reduction scenarios, only demand-growth ones.

The thought of covering dairy pasture with solar panels would horrify most New Zealanders – even worse than covering sheep-and-beef country with pine trees. Importantly, solar PV gives a low energy return on energy invested (EROEI); also, solar panels use rare minerals. All these factors make it clear that not all “renewable electricity” is equal – all environmental, resource, and climate impacts must be considered.

MBIE’s scenarios support Government’s fast-track plan for removing the Low Fixed Charge regime - an unfortunate Christmas gift of MBIE to the climate-concerned public. The corporates want every residential consumer to pay around $2/day on their power bill. This is like an electricity tax to fund their growing electricity empire. Their intent is to reduce the per-kilowatt-hour charge from 33c/kWh to 23c/kWh, which will clearly make consumer investment in rooftop solar panels much less economic.

Yet rooftop panels add resilience to our energy supply – a benefit that is ignored in MBIE’s supply-side analyses. Small-scale energy projects, household retrofits and community energy projects all employ people at all levels of skill and experience.

Utility-scale solar competes with rooftop solar, so removing the low fixed charge regime, driving unit prices down from 33c/kWh to 23c/kWh, will be a nail in the coffin of the independent solar installers.

Any such change to electricity legislation must be accompanied by a true cost-benefit analysis the scope of which must be debated with interested parties, including residential consumer representatives, solar installers, energy efficiency providers and climate activists.

[i] https://www.mbie.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/utility-scale-solar-forecast-in-aotearoa-new-zealand-v3.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Molly Melhuish on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mixed Outlook For Our Covid Vaccine Supplies

As PM Jacinda Ardern explained at yesterday’s press conference, the government has signed supply contracts for delivery of four Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers sufficient (on paper at least) to provide doses not only for every New Zealander. but for those Pacific countries that might want the option. As Ardern also indicated, some of the data on efficacy and side effects is still being accumulated. Yet unlike many other countries that are rushing the vaccines into emergency use, New Zealand is sufficiently virus-free as to enable a variation of the usual Medsafe authorisation process before the vaccines are allowed to be be administered to the general public... More>>

 

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 