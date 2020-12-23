Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Call For Independent Inquiry Into Racial Profiling By Police – Maori Council Furious At Police And The IPCA

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

The Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council has weighed into the illegal taking of photos of Maori youth in the Wairarapa by the Police by scolding the IPCA for saying they will take a hard look at the issue. Matthew Tukaki has said he not just disappointed in what has happened but is downright flabbergasted by the Polices actions in the Wairarapa:

“Let me be really clear right off the bat – I would not trust the IPCA to manage a rat out of a trap – exactly what have they ever done for Maori and to be frank after years of the sort of behaviour where the auditor investigates both itself and its mates its also time for the hoha to stop.” Tukaki said

“The reality is the Police Commissioner stood before the National hui of the New Zealand Maori Council just a month ago and committed to us that change was happening. Well I am sorry but the very fact that these Officers have been doing what amounts to racial profiling is absolutely not on. Maori and our young people deserve better than to be targeted by a pack of idiots who should have more to do than swing around town taking photos of brown kids. And another thing those officers should be stood down pending an investigation and a commitment by the Police that any photos and data have been deleted. Furthermore an apology by those officers to the kids and their whanau right now.” Tukaki said

“Those actions can be done ahead of any action by the IPCA – in actual fact we need an independent Inquiry into the actions of the Police and furthermore we should look at racial profiling and how policies of the Police are impacting negatively on Maori – and it should not be conducted by the IPCA – because all of the Maori I have spoken to simply do not trust them.” Tukaki said

“Ill be writing to both the Commissioner and the Minister in the coming days – and it wont be a Merry Christmas card I can assure you.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 