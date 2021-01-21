Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CHA Welcomes The Update Of The Public Housing Plan And Urges The Government To Redouble NZ’s Response To Housing Crisis.

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa

Peak housing body, Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) welcomes the updated Public Housing Plan announced today by Minister Woods, and the commitment by this Government to fix New Zealand’s housing crisis.

The 8,000 additional homes are a significant step forward in delivery and the Government should be acknowledged for its housing programme.

At the same time CHA urges the Government not to stop here – 21,415 whānau on the housing waiting list with thousands living in temporary housing and nowhere to move to demands that we redouble our response and ensure that all New Zealanders are afforded their basic human right to adequate housing.

“Community Housing Providers all want to play a part in addressing our housing crisis” says Chief Executive, Scott Figenshow “and we want to be clear that we are also ready to deliver at pace and scale throughout New Zealand”.

CHA supports the place-based approach and the commitment to partner with Iwi, Māori, and community housing providers to provide more warm, dry affordable rental homes, social homes and progressive home ownership.

“We look forward to working with government to develop the detail on the settings that will ensure that the plan will activate the delivery capability of Iwi, Māori, and community housing providers”.

Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.

Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. This is a basic human right.

We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to enable them to provide affordable and social housing.

We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.

Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:

  1. be the voice of the community housing sector
  2. build capacity and foster collaboration
  3. promote best practice in housing policy
  4. champion quality and excellence.

Contact Community Housing Aotearoa

 
 
 
