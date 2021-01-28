KiwiRail Stop Hauling Coal
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 8:43 am
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion
Today, for the second time in two months
Dunedin climate protectors have locked themselves to the
railway tracks outside the Dunedin Railway station
to stop the KiwiRail coal train from Bathurst
Resources’ Takitimu mine in Southland to Fonterra’s
Clandeboye milk factory in Canterbury.
“Two people are locked
onto the tracks in front of the train and another two are on
top of the coal trucks” said Extinction Rebellion
spokesperson and high school student Jana Al
Thea.
“We’re here to tell KiwiRail to Stop hauling
Coal. KiwiRail is carrying climate-destroying coal to make a
profit for the very government that has declared a Climate
Emergency” she said.
“That climate-destroying coal
is stealing my future. KiwiRail is stealing my
future.”
The daily coal train recently derailed on
dilapidated tracks between Bathurst’s Takitimu coal mine
and Invercargill. The government has agreed to pay around $5
million to repair the tracks.
“That line only
carries coal. Why are NZ taxpayers spending $5 million to
subsidise coal during a climate emergency?” asks
Extinction Rebellion’s Bruce Mahalski. “That is
unconscionable.”
“We have a message for our Prime
Minister, Jacinda Ardern. In four days’ time the Climate
Commission will give their first package of independent
advice to the government. Will Jacinda take that advice?
Will she walk the talk? If so, coal must
end.”
© Scoop Media
