Taranaki Activists Say ‘Nup To The Cup’

On Saturday the 6th of February, local animal rights group Taranaki Animal Save in partnership with Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses, will be protesting outside the New Plymouth Raceway to highlight and condemn the cruel practice of horse racing.

“Practices such as horse racing, which rely on the exploitation and systematic abuse of animals, have no place in modern society.” said Taranaki Animal Save spokesperson Elin Arbez.

“Behind the glitz and glam of horse racing lies incredible suffering and ultimately an early death for many racehorses. From a young age, horses are forced to undergo training that can be detrimental to their physical health, their still developing bodies placed under unnatural stress and strain. The horseracing industry denies these highly intelligent and social animals the opportunity to display normal patterns of behaviour. A right which is supposed to be guaranteed for them under New Zealand’s animal welfare legislation.”

“It is unfortunately all too common for racehorses to suffer injuries on the track and these injuries can mean the difference between life and death for a horse. An injury as simple as a burst artery can be the end of a horse’s racing career, and therefore the end of its value to the horseracing industry. New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing documented 19 deaths during the 2018/2019 racing season, however this only reflects the number of horses who were euthanised on race day. Potentially thousands more are killed every year by euthanasia off-track.”



“In the best case scenario, racehorses that avoid injury and euthanasia will be rehomed at the end of their racing career, however many are sent to slaughterhouses where they are processed into pet food. All this suffering and needless death exists purely so wealthy humans can gain entertainment and profit from the exploitation and commodification of these animals.



Horse racing belongs in the past with other barbaric ‘sports’ we now recognise as atrocious and vile, such as dog-fighting or bear-baiting.



Join Taranaki Animal Save this Saturday as we take a public stand against this blood sport and demand an end to this harmful and heinous practice!”

