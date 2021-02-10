Replacement Of RMA A Step In Right Direction For Affordable Housing

Peak housing body, Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) welcomes today’s announcement by Environment Minister David Parker to replace New Zealand’s Resource Management system this parliamentary term.

“Our members fully support the Government’s plans to replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) and enable more affordable housing to be built around the country. We look forward to seeing the exposure draft and are optimistic it will include the enablement of inclusionary zoning for building more affordable homes.

Inclusionary zoning would see local councils able to require a portion of a proposed land development to provide affordable housing in new residential developments. Importantly, it would ensure a pipeline of future affordable housing supply that is retained and recycled through iwi, Māori and registered community housing providers to ensure a growing stock of housing that is affordable” says Scott Figenshow, Chief Executive.

There are currently 21,415 whānau on the housing waiting list with thousands living in temporary housing and nowhere to move to. CHA together with Te Matapihi, support iwi, Māori, and community housing providers to provide more warm, dry affordable rental homes, social homes and progressive home ownership.

“We need to increase the supply of homes that are warm, dry and affordable, culturally appropriate, and meeting the needs of our communities. It is encouraging that planned changes to the RMA will enable that supply, and ensure it is retained for future generations”.

