Replacement Of RMA A Step In Right Direction For Affordable Housing

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa

Peak housing body, Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) welcomes today’s announcement by Environment Minister David Parker to replace New Zealand’s Resource Management system this parliamentary term.

“Our members fully support the Government’s plans to replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) and enable more affordable housing to be built around the country. We look forward to seeing the exposure draft and are optimistic it will include the enablement of inclusionary zoning for building more affordable homes.

Inclusionary zoning would see local councils able to require a portion of a proposed land development to provide affordable housing in new residential developments. Importantly, it would ensure a pipeline of future affordable housing supply that is retained and recycled through iwi, Māori and registered community housing providers to ensure a growing stock of housing that is affordable” says Scott Figenshow, Chief Executive.

There are currently 21,415 whānau on the housing waiting list with thousands living in temporary housing and nowhere to move to. CHA together with Te Matapihi, support iwi, Māori, and community housing providers to provide more warm, dry affordable rental homes, social homes and progressive home ownership.

“We need to increase the supply of homes that are warm, dry and affordable, culturally appropriate, and meeting the needs of our communities. It is encouraging that planned changes to the RMA will enable that supply, and ensure it is retained for future generations”.

Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa

Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.

Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. This is a basic human right.

We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to enable them to provide affordable and social housing.

We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.

Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:

  1. be the voice of the community housing sector
  2. build capacity and foster collaboration
  3. promote best practice in housing policy
  4. champion quality and excellence.

