Have Your Say On The Local Electoral (Māori Wards And Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill

Public submissions on the Local Electoral (Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill are open until 5.00pm on Thursday 11 February, 2021.

This bill seeks to amend the Local Electoral Act 2001 to improve Māori representation in local government. It aims to do this by removing provisions in the Act that allow for the use of binding polls in the decision to establish Māori wards or constituencies.

More details about the bill are available on the New Zealand Parliament website.

“[This bill] is all about aligning the treatment of Māori wards and Māori constituencies with the treatment of general wards and general constituencies, for all of our councils across Aotearoa,” says Tāmati Coffey MP, Chair of the Māori Affairs Committee.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 5.00pm on Thursday 11 February, 2021.

For more details about the bill:

