Have Your Say On The Climate Change Response (Auction Price) Amendment Bill

This bill would enable a confidential reserve price to be set for auctions in the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme to ensure units sold at auction cannot be sold significantly below the prevailing secondary market price.

The Climate Change Response (Auction Price) Amendment Bill would amend the Climate Change Response Act 2002, and the Climate Change (Auctions, Limits, and Price Controls for Units) Regulations 2020. The bill would:

· enable the Minister for Climate Change to set a methodology for calculating a confidential reserve price

· require the methodology and the calculated price be kept confidential

· prevent the sale of units at auction if the clearing price does not match or exceed the confidential reserve price.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 21 February 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

