Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police Association Fully Supportive Of Gang Crackdown

Friday, 19 February 2021, 10:30 am
Press Release: NZ Police Association

The New Zealand Police Association welcomes the Police nationwide initiative to crack down on gangs, targeting their firearms, violence, and the proceeds of their crimes.

Operation Tauwhiro will be carried out across all 12 police districts over the next six months, and Police Association President Chris Cahill says it has the association’s full support.

"We have been unrelenting in warning of the escalating dangers to officers and the community with the influx of gang members deported from Australia, the proliferation of illegal firearms, growing inter-gang tensions, and, underlying it all, the increasing availability of methamphetamine," Mr Cahill says.

"We are also aware of a change in attitude when it comes to using firearms. Not so long ago, guns were prized possessions of gangs and were pretty much for intimidation and threat purposes. However, of late there has been a discernible shift to people being prepared to use their illegal firearms against each other, when it comes to gangs, against police officers, and against the public in standover tactics and armed burglaries."

This is backed up by the examples Police has provided, including an episode in Tauranga where 96 rounds were fired into a gang leader’s house where children were inside watching television.

"The association has been keeping note of the number of times stories involving firearms make it into our everyday media, and over the last year or so that has been at least once, and often more, a day," Mr Cahill says.

"This is extremely unnerving for communities throughout Aotearoa, and, coupled with the incidents involving shootings and firearms presentation that never make the headlines, but the association is aware of, the full picture is disturbing."

The association knows that most of the illicit firearms in New Zealand have been stolen from legitimate gun owners rather than being illegally imported, but there is also considerable evidence of licenced gun owners buying firearms and on-selling them on the black market.

"That is one of the most compelling reasons for a firearms registry which was provided for in last year’s Firearms Legislation Act," Mr Cahill says.

"A key benefit of a registry is that a licenced owner must register every firearm so police know that if someone has ten firearms, then all ten will be available for inspection on licence renewal.

This also tends to encourage firearms owners to be acutely aware of maintaining secure storage of their guns because if any are stolen, the security of their gun safes will be scrutinised, and their licence could be in jeopardy if security is found wanting."

The association is also pleased to see Police recognition that the enforcement of Operation Tauwhiro will potentially impact on families and the wider community, so involvement of iwi and partner agencies, and social service providers is important.

"As Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has said, and we agree, the reasons for the existence and proliferation of gangs in our communities are multi-faceted.

"Successive family, health, educational and social failures in their lives are the drivers for many people now in gangs throughout the country. However, the reality for many other Kiwis is that these gangs present a growing discomfort, if not an outright danger, and that has to be addressed," Mr Cahill says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Police Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming Pfizer’s Vaccine, And Saying Goodbye To Afghanistan

Good news, meet bad news. Co-incidentally, on the same day that New Zealand delivers its first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to our frontline border security and managed isolation unit workers, the Pfizer company has (a) conceded that its vaccine loses two thirds of the antibody generating capacity needed to combat the virus when faced with the South African variant, and (b) announced that it is hard at work on developing a booster version of its Covid vaccine ASAP... More>>


 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 