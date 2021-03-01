Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

FIANZ Sets Timeframe Deadlines For Royal Commission Recommendations

Monday, 1 March 2021, 6:16 am
Press Release: Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand

In a well-researched and evidence-based submission, the Federation of Islamic Association of NZ which is the umbrella national Muslim organisation, has set the timeframe and work scope parameters for the implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations. “We thought that we have to add value and at the same time ensure objective metrics to monitor the progress of the recommendations of the Royal Commission”, said Ibrar Sheikh, President of FIANZ. The Submission was well received by the Minister in a formal meeting with FIANZ. Also present were senior officials from all the relevant Government Ministries.

“The good intentions that the Minister (Hon Andrew Little) had initiated with the hui all over the country, now needs to be followed up with good management by the various Ministries coordinated by the DPMC”, said Abdur Razzaq, Chairperson, FIANZ Royal Commission Submission and Follow-Up. The hui, which were the start of the conversation with the wider ethnic and religious communities, had both the Ministers (Hon Andrew Little and Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan) address large and small gatherings in all the major cities and many regional towns. “From all reports we have had, they were successful in making people aware that the Government was committed to the promises made by the Prime Minister to implement the 44 recommendations,” Abdur Razzaq said. “What was particularly appreciated was that the Minister went to regional centres like Nelson, Ashburton, Napier and Invercargill and the small Muslim communities were eager to share their views with the Lead Minister. This type of hui sets a positive tone, but the downside is that that the community has a heightened sense of awareness, and any delay and non-consultative decision can easily deflate expectations This was one consideration as to why we have made a technical submission. The Minister and the coordination team at DPMC now have specifics to focus on”, (referring to the submission).

“We have taken the 800 pages of the Royal Commission report and summarised this into less than 40 pages, where we have identified not just the expected timeframe of the 44 recommendations, but also some of the priority areas with specific actions which we are expecting,” Abdur Razzaq said. “Generic terms like ‘whole of government’, ‘public-faced policy’, ‘wrap-around services’ and similar, have now been given specificity and details. We don’t want that in six months’ time, there have been delays due to lack of clarity and consultation.”

“FIANZ is being proactive and have taken a best-practice approach to the implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations. We trust that the partnership which the Minister has talked about will lead to pragmatic policies and programmes to make the 44 Recommendations a reality”, said Ibrar Sheikh, President of FIANZ. 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Rivals For The Covid Saliva Testing Dollar

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 