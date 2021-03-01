FIANZ Sets Timeframe Deadlines For Royal Commission Recommendations

In a well-researched and evidence-based submission, the Federation of Islamic Association of NZ which is the umbrella national Muslim organisation, has set the timeframe and work scope parameters for the implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations. “We thought that we have to add value and at the same time ensure objective metrics to monitor the progress of the recommendations of the Royal Commission”, said Ibrar Sheikh, President of FIANZ. The Submission was well received by the Minister in a formal meeting with FIANZ. Also present were senior officials from all the relevant Government Ministries.

“The good intentions that the Minister (Hon Andrew Little) had initiated with the hui all over the country, now needs to be followed up with good management by the various Ministries coordinated by the DPMC”, said Abdur Razzaq, Chairperson, FIANZ Royal Commission Submission and Follow-Up. The hui, which were the start of the conversation with the wider ethnic and religious communities, had both the Ministers (Hon Andrew Little and Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan) address large and small gatherings in all the major cities and many regional towns. “From all reports we have had, they were successful in making people aware that the Government was committed to the promises made by the Prime Minister to implement the 44 recommendations,” Abdur Razzaq said. “What was particularly appreciated was that the Minister went to regional centres like Nelson, Ashburton, Napier and Invercargill and the small Muslim communities were eager to share their views with the Lead Minister. This type of hui sets a positive tone, but the downside is that that the community has a heightened sense of awareness, and any delay and non-consultative decision can easily deflate expectations This was one consideration as to why we have made a technical submission. The Minister and the coordination team at DPMC now have specifics to focus on”, (referring to the submission).

“We have taken the 800 pages of the Royal Commission report and summarised this into less than 40 pages, where we have identified not just the expected timeframe of the 44 recommendations, but also some of the priority areas with specific actions which we are expecting,” Abdur Razzaq said. “Generic terms like ‘whole of government’, ‘public-faced policy’, ‘wrap-around services’ and similar, have now been given specificity and details. We don’t want that in six months’ time, there have been delays due to lack of clarity and consultation.”

“FIANZ is being proactive and have taken a best-practice approach to the implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations. We trust that the partnership which the Minister has talked about will lead to pragmatic policies and programmes to make the 44 Recommendations a reality”, said Ibrar Sheikh, President of FIANZ.

© Scoop Media

