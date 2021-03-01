Call For Improved Planning In Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout To Front Line Healthcare Workers

GPNZ (General Practice New Zealand) is calling for a more co-ordinated and planned approach to ensure that available Covid-19 vaccines are able to be accessed by those health care practitioners working within at-risk communities.

“It’s easy to understand that vaccine over-availability will happen and the need for use within specific timeframes,” says Jeff Lowe GPNZ Chair. “Auckland Primary Health Organisations (PHOs) have been working hard over the weekend with DHB colleagues and want to ensure that frontline Primary Care workers are prioritised, especially those working within Level 3 conditions within at risk communities.”

“It was disappointing to see Auckland GPs and Nurses turned away from Covid-19 vaccinations recently and we must do better,” he says. “These Nurses and Doctors are putting themselves in risk to protect the community and this should be considered when decisions about vaccination and available stock are made.”

“A well-planned vaccine plan should not rely on random communications with select groups when oversupply is an issue,” he says. “Let’s ensure this is an equitable and well though-out process.”

