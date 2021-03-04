Making The Census Test Count

Hamilton residents are being asked to help make sure updated census methodology works by participating in the census test, Stats NZ said today.

The test is being run to see how changes made to the collection model used in the New Zealand Census of Population and Dwellings in 2018 work in a similar environment to a real census and to capture any issues that come up while there is still time to make changes.

“We know we let a lot of people down in 2018,” Census General Manager Kathy Connolly said.

“Now, we’re asking Hamiltonians to help to us make sure we do better for everyone in 2023.”

Households that are in scope for the test will have received postcards letting them know the test is coming and many will have already received packs with forms and instructions.

Anyone who has received a postcard but not a pack can contact 0800 CENSUS.

“The best way people can help us test the changes and find what needs fixing is to talk with our census collectors, fill in their forms and return them,” Connolly said.

The test is being run in Hamilton East and West.

The official census test day is 9 March 2021.

COVID-19

As a result of the COVID-19 alert level change of 27 February, households yet to receive their census test forms that would have received a face-to-face visit will now have forms delivered to their letterboxes. This is to ensure the safety and comfort of both the people in these households and Stats NZ staff.

Anyone wanting assistance with completing their forms can call the census test contact centre on 0800 CENSUS (0800 236 787).

