Habitat For Humanity And Progressive Home Ownership Supply Communities With Much Needed Homes

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa

Peak housing body, Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) is celebrating Habitat for Humanity’s partnership with Government under the Progressive Home Ownership (PHO) programme which will see them build 33 new homes across New Zealand in the next 18 months.

“We believe partnerships between Community Housing Providers and Government are the most effective way to get Kiwi families into their own homes. Here is proof of that,” says Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) Deputy CEO Chris Glaudel.

A number of our members are working with the government on housing initiatives across the country that are tailored to meet the varying needs of different communities. Habitat for Humanity’s contract to build 33 new homes is a great example of what can be achieved with government support.

“We know that home ownership helps families build financial wealth but it also builds better connections within communities and better futures for our children. Too many families are being priced out of the private housing market and then finding themselves unable to access state-supported public housing. Progressive home ownership models such as Rent to Buy or Shared Equity offer families alternative ways to work towards home ownership that meet their individual needs and give them security.”

We’re looking forward to the full implementation of the programme and the iwi/Māori pathway to deliver solutions tailored to whanau aspirations. We see Progressive Home Ownership becoming an established part of the New Zealand housing system, delivering affordable homes to families while longer term efforts work to increase overall housing affordability.”


We Believe…

Everyone needs a place to call home: Watch a video by the Auckland Community Housing Providers Network, supported by Community Housing Aotearoa. Hear first-hand how good, affordable homes give people hope, connection and stability:


Alex (Salvation Army) 
Joan (Haumaru Housing) 
Mau and David (Housing Foundation) 
Christine (Haumaru Housing) 
Rozeena (Monte Cecilia Housing Trust)TOP

Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa

Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.

Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. This is a basic human right.

We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to enable them to provide affordable and social housing.

We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.

Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:

  1. be the voice of the community housing sector
  2. build capacity and foster collaboration
  3. promote best practice in housing policy
  4. champion quality and excellence.

