College Welcomes Unanimous Passing Of Bereavement Leave For Miscarriage Bill

The College commends the unanimous passing of the Bereavement Leave for Miscarriage Bill, which will grant mothers and their partners three days of bereavement leave following a miscarriage or stillbirth.

As the professional organisation representing Aotearoa midwives, the College considers this law amendment to be a much needed recognition of the emotional, mental and physical trauma that can affect wāhine and their whānau after a miscarriage or stillbirth.

College Chief Executive, Alison Eddy, highlights the importance of acknowledging an aspect of the maternity experience which has historically been overlooked.

“The impact of miscarriage and stillbirth, and the importance of recovery from these potentially traumatic events should not be minimised. Allowing wāhine and their partners the time to initiate healing will support future mental health and wellbeing, which only serves to strengthen whānau and communities”, she says.

The College acknowledges Labour MP Ginny Andersen, for her mahi and commitment to ensuring this aspect of women’s health is more equitable and visible.

