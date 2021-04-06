Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Trans-Tasman Bubble "a Welcome Relief" For Canterbury Businesses

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson says businesses have been eagerly awaiting today’s announcement regarding the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

The Prime Minister today announced that Cabinet has approved a proposal for quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel, set to come into effect on April 19.

Ms Watson says the tight border controls have been one of the key challenges for the local business community, so the announcement will be "a welcome relief".

"The significant impact of the border restrictions on spending in the region and the ability for business to operate and trade at capacity has been very keenly felt, with pockets of the business community severely hit.

"Prior to Covid-19, Australia was Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest international visitor market, accounting for almost half of all international visitor arrivals, and spending approximately $2.7 billion, so as we head into the colder months, an influx of visitors from Australia will have a significant positive impact on many businesses, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors. It will also be a boost for small businesses, such as retailers, who rely on international tourism spend, and are also shouldering additional costs due to operating in a Covid environment and the increased Minimum Wage from 1 April.

"Our ski season in Canterbury and the South Island is typically a key drawcard for many Australian visitors, and with 53% of Australian holiday visitors flying direct to the South Island pre-Covid, this will help to spread some economic benefits to the smaller tourism-reliant regions that are really hurting, such as Te Anau, as well as being a win for Ōtautahi Christchurch as the Gateway to the South. We also know that Christchurch Airport is ready and safe for travellers.

"There’s no doubt strict border management from a year ago was the right thing to do from a public health perspective, so it is time now to also focus on our country’s economic health and protecting the livelihoods of our community. We also know just how important it is for the health and wellbeing of our people who have been unable to visit with friends and whānau across the Tasman for over a year."

As well as the benefits of increased spend from in-bound travel, Ms Watson says a safe travel zone will remove a significant hurdle for businesses reliant on trans-Tasman travel, particularly under-pressure exporters and manufacturers.

"In a highly connected marketplace, this is an important milestone for businesses where trans-Tasman travel is a critical part of the business, such as exporters and those with highly specialised staff. Removing the need and cost of quarantine, and the bottleneck caused by limited MIQ spots will enable businesses to again respond quickly to market requirements and opportunities and be able to readily engage in time-sensitive travel where needed.

"The Government’s extension of the aviation relief package to the end of October and consideration of extending support until the end of March 2022 if necessary, will also give certainty to under pressure exporters, which shows the Government’s commitment to support exporters until the increased freights costs and disruptions ease.

"With the vaccination roll-out gaining momentum, we are optimistic that we have started to reach a turning point in our response to one of the most significant economic disruptors of our generation."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Tourism Industry Pressured The Government To Create The Travel Bubble

Today is when the fate (and date) of the trans-Tasman travel bubble will be announced by PM Jacinda Ardern and -already– Opposition leader Judith Colins has been demanding that the bubble needs to be put in place this week, or else. How come, Collins complained this morning, that Australia has been willing to accept quarantine -free travel from New Zealand for six months, but we haven’t been willing to reciprocate?
Duh. Once again, National declares itself unfit to rule. Short answer: they’ve had more Covid than we have... More>>

 

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: Kiri Allan To Take Leave Of Absence

Kiri Allan, Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management will undertake a leave of absence while she undergoes medical treatment for cervical cancer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I consider Kiri not just a colleague, but a friend. ... More>>

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>


Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 