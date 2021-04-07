Have Your Say: Proposed Changes To Remove The Subsequent Child Policy From The Social Security Act 2018

The Social Security (Subsequent Child Policy Removal) Amendment Bill 2021 proposes amendments to the Social Security Act 2018 and the Social Security Regulations 2018, to remove the subsequent child policy.

Currently, if someone has another child while they are receiving a main social security benefit, work obligations are based on the age of their youngest non-subsequent child from the additional child’s first birthday. This means that, in some instances, a parent is required to look for or enter work once their youngest child turns one or they may lose some of their benefit income due to sanctions.

The bill proposes to remove provisions relating to the subsequent child policy and make related consequential amendments.

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 19 May 2021.

