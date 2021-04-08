Have Your Say On Changes To The Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment And Treatment) Act 1992

The Health Committee is calling for public submissions on the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Amendment Bill. The bill seeks to improve the protection of individual rights and the safety of patients and the public. It also aims to enable the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1992 to be applied more effectively.

The bill would amend the Act by:

· removing indefinite treatment orders

· allowing a family member or caregiver of a patient to be present by audio or video link when the notice relating to the assessment is explained

· authorising the legal custodian of a special patient to agree that a government agency transport the patient to appear before a court or the New Zealand Parole Board.

The committee would like to hear your thoughts on the specific amendments proposed in the bill.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday 19 May 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



