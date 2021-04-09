Educators' Union Supports Tamariki Striking For Climate Action

The country's largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, is backing the school students striking for climate action across the country today.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says the organisation "fully supports tamariki and educators who are going to be out there" taking part.

"NZEI Te Riu Roa fully supports the goals of the School Strike 4 Climate movement, which include the removal of fossil fuels, the move towards 100% renewables, a Just Transition, support for our Pacific neighbours, and, obviously, really good quality climate education", says Rutherford.

NZEI Te Riu Roa Community Campaigner Conor Twyford, whose role includes climate change campaigning, says the strikes are an important experience for the many young people who want to see greater action taken to address climate change.

"In my travels around the country, educators have made it very clear to me that taking social action on climate change and other social issues should be an important and integral part of young people's education. Speaking up and challenging the government on climate justice is also one way that young people can address their grief and anxiety regarding what is happening to our planet."

NZEI Te Riu Roa members and staff will join today's School Strike events taking part across the country - including in Wellington, where the union's National Executive will be attending the rally at Parliament.

