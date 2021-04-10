RCS Statement On The Passing Of HRH The Duke Of Edinburgh

The Royal Commonwealth Society expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Royal Commonwealth Society expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and Members of the Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society, Dr Linda Yueh, said:

"Today, we mourn the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh. Over the course of more than six decades, The Duke steadfastly supported The Queen in her role as Head of the Commonwealth.

Through his extensive support for charities and organisations across the Commonwealth family, as well as his countless visits with The Queen, and individually, to Commonwealth countries, The Duke of Edinburgh championed and celebrated the wonderful diversity and many achievements of the Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion people.

His establishment of The Duke of Edinburgh Award, which now operates in over 40 Commonwealth countries, and his founding of the Commonwealth Study Conferences and Emerging Leaders' Dialogues, will leave a lasting and powerful legacy in the Commonwealth.”

