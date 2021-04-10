Public Statement By The Governor-General – For HRH Prince Philip

It was with great sadness that I received notification from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness Prince Philip has died at Windsor Castle.

The death of His Royal Highness is a great loss to Her Majesty the Queen, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Her Majesty’s Realms and territories.

Prince Philip will be remembered for the steadfast support he provided to Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign and his promotion of conservation and environmental causes. The Duke of Edinburgh Award programme that he helped establish will be a lasting legacy for the youth of New Zealand.

I have written to the Queen on behalf of all New Zealanders, expressing the condolences of the nation. The message reads as follows:

On behalf of the people of New Zealand, I convey our deepest condolences on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family at this time of great sorrow.

New Zealand shares with the people of Her Majesty’s Realms a tremendous sense of sadness at the great personal loss you have suffered.

We have fond memories of His Royal Highness’s visits to New Zealand, and will remember his commitment to Commonwealth nations and his dedication to raise awareness of threats to the world’s wildlife.

I remain, Your Majesty,

Yours sincerely

Dame Patsy Reddy, GNZM, QSO

