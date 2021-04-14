PETA Statement On NZ Live Export Ban
Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 2:24 pm
Press Release: PETA
The New Zealand Government has made a historic and
compassionate decision in banning live-animal exports, and
here at PETA, champagne corks are popping! With this
decision, the Ardern administration has said “no more”
to sending millions of animals – and fleets of humans –
on horrible journeys fraught with injury, dehydration,
starvation, and illness. Animals who survive these perilous
trips across the ocean are condemned to miserable lives of
forced impregnation on filthy factory farms, only to be
slaughtered, often in ways that would be illegal in New
Zealand. We continue to urge the Australian government to
follow suit and are calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison
to end this disgusting, dangerous trade at last.
PETA
– whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours
to eat" – opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist
worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org.au.
