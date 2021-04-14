PETA Statement On NZ Live Export Ban

The New Zealand Government has made a historic and compassionate decision in banning live-animal exports, and here at PETA, champagne corks are popping! With this decision, the Ardern administration has said “no more” to sending millions of animals – and fleets of humans – on horrible journeys fraught with injury, dehydration, starvation, and illness. Animals who survive these perilous trips across the ocean are condemned to miserable lives of forced impregnation on filthy factory farms, only to be slaughtered, often in ways that would be illegal in New Zealand. We continue to urge the Australian government to follow suit and are calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to end this disgusting, dangerous trade at last.

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat" – opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org.au.

