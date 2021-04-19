Aged Care Sector Welcomes Reunification Visa

Rest homes are welcoming Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi’s decision to allow families of critical healthcare workers in New Zealand on temporary visas to apply to join them here.

Simon Wallace, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Aged Care Association (NZACA) says the reunification visa announcement demonstrates the Government is listening and cares.

“Overseas healthcare workers are an essential part of this sector that is working at the frontline of health care for New Zealand’s most frail older citizens. This will make a huge difference for them, knowing they are valued and knowing they will be able to see their families again,” says Mr Wallace. “The Minister’s decision is one that shows empathy towards the needs of our people and ultimately will help support continuity of care for our older residents.”

