Toi Tangata Welcomes The Establishment Of The Māori Health Authority

Toi Tangata welcomes the announcement of the major health reform revealed by Minister Little and Minister Henare on Wednesday morning. The establishment of a Māori Health Authority is a bold and courageous move in the right direction. This new Māori Health Authority will have the power to commission health services, monitor the state of Māori health, and develop policy.

“Toi Tangata has always been a strong advocate of what works for Māori - and that is by Māori, for Māori. We look forward to seeing this model be driven and informed by this approach,” says Toi Tangata CEO, Darrio Penetito-Hemara.

Toi Tangata also applauds the acknowledgment from the Government that the current system does not serve the needs of Maori.

“We know the status quo isn’t working, there is a wealth of evidence to support this. Inequities have persisted and in some instances, grown. Radical change, with Māori at the forefront, is what is required. Anything less would have only continued in the same vein. This is a great opportunity to determine our rangatiratanga, our authority, and autonomy over the resources and approaches for Māori health,” says Penetito-Hemara.

But while Toi Tangata commends the Government’s intention to address these inequities as well as their commitment to te Tiriti o Waitangi, they acknowledge there is still a lot of work to be done.

“From here on out it must move forward deliberately and with determination, led and informed by Māori at all stages. This is a big step forward, not just in terms of healthcare, but for well-being.”

Shifting the focus of the health system from bottom-of-the-cliff care to prevention, along with increasing access with greater innovation and digital options are also positive moves.

“We will continue to advocate for Māori and hold the Government accountable to these commitments but we are hopeful that the changes will lead to a more equitable society.”

