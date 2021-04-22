Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Deposit Insurance Scheme Risks Bailouts For Ponzi Schemes

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


The Government’s inclusion of finance companies in its announced deposit insurance scheme opens the risk of Ponzi schemes receiving insurance payouts, courtesy of responsible savers, warns the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “In October last year, we wrote to the Finance Minister warning him that he could be remembered as the Minister who signed off on deposit insurance for New Zealand’s own Bernie Madoff. The Serious Fraud Office prosecutes about one Ponzi scheme a year, and it is alarming to see that under the Government’s proposals, those Ponzi schemes would become eligible for deposit insurance.”

“In fact, Treasury has failed to provide the Minister of Finance with any advice on the implications of this scheme for fraudulent finance companies. In September last year, and again this February, we checked with the Serious Fraud Office to see if Treasury had requested any information on criminal offending in the finance sector. It turns out Treasury never asked.”

On the wider deposit insurance proposal, Mr Houlbrooke says:

“Deposit insurance in general comes with serious risks. Guaranteeing an effective bailout for collapsing banks will see those banks take greater risks with their lending. That’s exactly the kind of moral hazard that led to America’s sub-prime mortgages and the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.”

“Even under a best-case scenario, the levies paid by banks for this insurance will naturally be passed on to deposit-holders. As if term deposit rates weren’t already low enough!”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

