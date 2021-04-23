Will The Healthcare Reforms Be Accessible For All Older New Zealanders?

Grey Power commends the Minister of Health on what appears to be the most progressive and well-structured health system review for many years.

The initial document presented by the Minister on Wednesday 21 April 2020 embraces many issues that Grey Power has raised over numerous years. Not the least being the removal of the current postcode lottery. It appears that the Minister’s promise is that finally everyone wherever they live will have equal access to the health services they need.

“We are very pleased to see that emphasis has been put on community healthcare and that our very precious and diligent health workforce in all capacities has been recognised and are to be valued, supported and well-trained,” said the Grey Power NZ Federation Health Advisory Group Chair, Jo Millar.

Jo, who represented Grey Power, at the Minister’s public release of the reforms this week also said that “like many other organisations it will be the details of the reforms that Grey Power will be most interested in but we sincerely hope that the promise of people-centred health which includes all older New Zealanders happens.”

