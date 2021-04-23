Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Major Opportunity To Revitalise Local Government

Friday, 23 April 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Infrastructure NZ

“The independent review of local government announced today is a genuine opportunity to address a wave of serious issues across housing, transport and water by strengthening the ability of councils to execute, address long standing infrastructure funding and financing challenges and ensure that New Zealand becomes a more competitive, equitable and sustainable society,” says Hamish Glenn Policy Director at Infrastructure New Zealand.

“Minister Mahuta has today announced a major review of local government to be chaired by former Waimakariri CEO Jim Palmer and with panel support from John Ombler QSO, Antoine Coffin, Gael Surgenor and Penny Hulse.

“We are very pleased to see the review panel has been given a broad mandate. The panel will consider the future of local government, including roles, functions and partnerships; representation and governance; and funding and financing.

“Councils provide critical infrastructure services across New Zealand, including the planning, funding, delivery and regulation of billions of dollars of assets.

“The current local government system was largely set in place in 1989 and is simply not geared for the kinds of challenges we see today.

“Complex environmental issues like climate change and freshwater degradation have combined with major economic trends around remote working and digitisation to fundamentally change our expectations of local government standards and services.

“In the context of inadequate funding and financing arrangements for infrastructure, councils have not been able to keep up.

“The review announced today gives the country a two year programme to discuss exactly what type of system might work better.

“There needs to be a genuine first principles discussion around what services are best delivered locally, which services regionally and what centrally.

“Effective strategic planning and infrastructure delivery needs a degree of scale that 67 territorial authorities are not optimised to implement.

“But equally, there are a range of public services which do not benefit from scale and which can and should be delivered closer to affected communities.

“It is very important that central government itself keeps an open mind to reform as the review may identify opportunities to transfer responsibilities and resourcing to local government to better incentivise decisions.

“This is a huge opportunity not just to strengthen local government but to improve the entire system of domestic decision making so that New Zealanders continue to enjoy high incomes, a sustainable environment and equal access to opportunities,” Glenn says.

Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

