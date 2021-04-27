ACC Futures Forum: Re-envisaging ACC For The 21st Century

When: Friday 30 April 2021

Where: Brentwood Hotel, 16 Kemp St, Kilbirnie, Wellingtonca

What

We think that the time is right to develop our thinking on how our world-leading ACC scheme might be reformed and broadened, and the ACC Futures Coalition is hosting a ‘Futures Forum’ to address the current ACC scheme and its suitability for the challenges of the 21st century.

The forum will feature presenters from a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives to discuss ACC, its merits and its shortcomings, including:

Minister for ACC, the Hon. Carmel Sepuloni

Len Cook: ACC in the context of the neo-liberal revolution

Hazel Armstrong: The immediate changes that are needed

Dr. Dianne Wepa: Addressing inequality in ACC – the case of Maaori

Dr. Huhana Hickey: How ACC fails the disability community

Prof. Richard Madden: Lessons from Australia

This will lead into an afternoon full of interactive workshops on a wide range of components of Accident compensation.

The full programme can be found here.

