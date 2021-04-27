ACC Futures Forum: Re-envisaging ACC For The 21st Century
When: Friday 30 April 2021
Where: Brentwood Hotel, 16 Kemp St, Kilbirnie, Wellingtonca
What
We think that the time is right to develop our thinking on how our world-leading ACC scheme might be reformed and broadened, and the ACC Futures Coalition is hosting a ‘Futures Forum’ to address the current ACC scheme and its suitability for the challenges of the 21st century.
The forum will feature presenters from a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives to discuss ACC, its merits and its shortcomings, including:
- Minister for ACC, the Hon. Carmel Sepuloni
- Len Cook: ACC in the context of the neo-liberal revolution
- Hazel Armstrong: The immediate changes that are needed
- Dr. Dianne Wepa: Addressing inequality in ACC – the case of Maaori
- Dr. Huhana Hickey: How ACC fails the disability community
- Prof. Richard Madden: Lessons from Australia
This will lead into an afternoon full of interactive workshops on a wide range of components of Accident compensation.
The full programme can be found here.